Cam Martin remembers well his last game against Washburn.
“I got out of my shooting slump,” he said. “I was 0-for-4 from 3 (on Tuesday night against Pittsburg State), so I’m hoping I’ll get back out of the slump against Washburn on Saturday.”
The No. 14 Lions (6-1, 1-0 MIAA) play host to Washburn (4-3, 1-0) this afternoon at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, and the two teams will be hard-pressed to match the excitement of their last meeting.
In the first round of the Central Region tournament in March at Northwest Missouri, the sixth-seeded Lions held on to beat the third-seeded Ichabods 101-100.
Behind Martin’s 46 points — tied for 10th in NCAA Division II Tournament history — the Lions built a 20-point lead with 13 minutes remaining. But Martin, who nailed 9-of-10 3-point attempts, fouled out with 5:36 left. Washburn rallied within a point before the Lions got the defensive stop in the final minute.
“I’ll take another one-point win. That’s all that matters,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “It was close to being a disaster, but they fought hard to get back into it. We came up with a big stop at the end. Cam had a great game, and Elyjah (Clark) has a pretty good game as well (eight 3s among 28 points).”
The Lions and Ichabods opened league play earlier this week by beating Pittsburg State.
In Missouri Southern’s 95-64 victory, Martin posted a double-double in the first 13 minutes and finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.
“They were doubling and playing in the gaps in the first half,” Martin said. “Parker (Jennings) shot the ball really good. He got me two or three assists, and Reggie (Tharp) hit one. If they want to come play gaps like that, we’ll shoot wide-open 3s and I’ll watch them go in.
“I just want to win. I could care less if I have two points or 30 points. I just want to get the win every single night. Our whole team is that way. We have an old (veteran) team, and we just want to win.”
Washburn rallied in the second half to win at Pittsburg State 66-59 on Thursday night, limiting the Gorillas to 19 second-half points.
“They are coming off a good win,” Boschee said. “They struggled some in the first half but played really good defense in the second half, just looking at the percentages.
“They are a dangerous team, a team that’s always good, really good on the defensive end. (Tyler) Geiman and (Jalen) Lewis made those guys go, and (Keven) Biggs has been playing better this year, getting a lot more playing time. The 6-9 (Jonny) Clausing down inside really poses a threat. They’ve kind of thrown him to the wolves and let him get a lot of experience. They’re giving him the ball and letting him do some things down there.”
Probable lineups
Mo. Southern (6-1, 1-0 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr.22.9
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr.7.7
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr.7.1
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr.13.1
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr.8.7
Washburn (4-3, 1-0 MIAA)
F Jonny Clausing, 6-9 so.10.1
G Drew Maschoff, 6-4 jr.10.3
G Tyler Geiman, 6-1 jr.13.6
G Jalen Lewis, 5-11 so.11.1
G Keven Biggs, 6-4 sr.8.9
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (107-54). Brett Ballard, 3rd year at WU (50-21).
Series: Washburn leads 48-33, but the Lions have won 17 of the last 22 games, including twice last season — 89-86 in the regular season and 101-100 in the Central Regional. The Lions are 19-19 at home against the Ichabods.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.