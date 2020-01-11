This game was decided shortly after tipoff.
Ignited by Cam Martin's quick start on the offensive end and a scrappy defense, No. 12 Missouri Southern coasted past Newman 79-49 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA men's basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (13-2) stretched their winning streak to six games and are off to a 6-0 start in MIAA for the first time since joining the league 30 years ago. It's the third time in school history that the Lions won their first six league games. The 1977-78 and 1980-81 teams won their first 11 games en route to Central States Intercollegiate Conference titles.
The Lions also extended their school-record home winning streak to 25 games and tied the school mark for consecutive home conference victories. Missouri Southern's other 17-game league winning streak ran from the final game in Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium — a victory over No. 1 Pittsburg State on Feb. 21, 1999 — through the first 16 league games in the LAPAC, ending Feb. 10, 2001.
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, scored on the Lions' first three possessions off Reggie Tharp assists — the first on the inside and the next two on long 3-pointers. His fourth shot missed, which was another 3 that grazed the left side of the rim, and moments later he zipped a pass from the left low block to Elyjah Clark, who nailed a trey from the right wing for an 11-0 advantage after just 2 1/2 minutes.
"I came out and got a couple of good looks, got going quick," Martin said. "It's tough when you're playing somebody and they come out and put a quick 11 points on you in the first couple of minutes."
"With Cam starting that hot, it definitely put us to a good advantage," guard Parker Jennings said. "He's a great player. He's in the gym constantly, puts the work in. So it was good to see him start off the game like that for us."
"He started off pretty hot, didn't he," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I don't think it was anything by design, just getting him the ball. They helped off on ball-screen stuff, and he was able to step up and hit some shots. Reggie (Tharp) was good at getting him the basketball."
Braelon Walker's 3-pointer and short baseline jumper and Kinzer Lambert's layin and reverse layup stretched the lead to 20-4 during the next three minutes, and the margin grew to 30-9 with 7:14 left in the half, 42-19 at halftime, and the biggest lead was 73-37 after Stan Scott's trey with 3:54 left.
Martin finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes, and Jennings added 11 points and six rebounds as he spent more time than normal inside the 3-point arc.
"It was a little bit different," Jennings said. "I'm normally shooting the 3s and not getting in there too much. But I got some screens and my teammates found me in open spots to knock down some little jumpers. It was a lot of fun."
"Parker is really versatile," Martin said. "In the first half he hit a couple of floaters, came off a screen and hit a jump shot. It's really big when he comes off the bench and does that for us. He can pass the ball good, too, and is playing great defense."
"I thought Parker was good defensively, keeping guys in front," Boschee said. "He snuck in and got an offensive rebound in the second half. He kept one alive, tipped it up and Kinzer got it. He was really good for us off the bench."
Speaking of defense, the Lions yielded the fewest points in an MIAA game since an 89-43 victory over Truman State on Nov. 30, 2011. Newman (7-9, 1-6 MIAA) shot 31 percent from the floor (17-of-54, including 1-of-17 from the arc).
"Our biggest thing was limit the touches for (Marshawn) Blackmon and (Juwan) Davenport, limit Blackmon on the offensive rebounds," Boschee said. "For the most part I think we got contested shots on Blackmon. We got a hand up on (David) Javorsky, who is shooting 54 percent from the 3. All three things that I wrote on the board before the game, I thought we did a good job. We took them out of their sets with our pressure."
Blackmon finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Jets, and Davenport was held to six points.
