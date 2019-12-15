In a matchup of Lions, Missouri Southern visits Texas A&M-Commerce today for a matinee men’s basketball game.
Tipoff is at noon for the “Education Day” game. The addition of elementary students at The Field House, which is built in the shape of an airplane hanger, likely will produce a loud setting.
No. 11 Missouri Southern (7-1) has won its last four games since a 71-68 setback at Truman State. The Lions have scored at least 90 points in each game of its winning streak, most recently a 90-83 MIAA decision over Washburn on Dec. 7.
Cam Martin leads the Lions at 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, and Kinzer Lambert is next at 13.3 points. The Lions’ other starters are Elyjah Clark (9.3 ppg), Reggie Tharp (8.5) and Braelon Walker (7.4).
Like MSSU, Texas A&M-Commerce (5-3) is a veteran team, led by five returning seniors. And again like MSSU, A&M-Commerce played in the NCAA Tournament last March, losing in the semifinals of the South Central Regional.
The Lions from Texas have three starters averaging in double figures — 5-foot-10 junior guard Deon Barrett at 15.8 points, 6-7 senior forward Wayne Stewart (14.6) and 6-4 senior guard Deonta Terrell (14.1).
“Barrett is their biggest go-to player, the point guard,” MSSU coach Jeff Boschee said. “They have Austin Grandstaff (6-6 senior guard averaging 9.9 points), who started at Ohio State and transferred to DePaul. He can step out and shoot the 3-pointer and has the length. They’ve had a bunch of starting lineups. They’s had 11 different guys start.”
Texas A&M-Commerce has averaged 79 points per game, six more than its opponents. The Lions, picked third among 18 teams in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll, are the only team that has beaten No. 12 St. Edward’s 86-78, and they are coming off an 80-69 victory at UT-Tyler two days ago.
“They are 4-1 at home,” Boschee said. “They were good last year and have some key pieces back. They’ve lost some close ones ... their three losses are by 16 points total, including one by one point to St. Mary’s in San Antonio.
“They are similar to us, like to push the pace and play in transition. Watching them play, they are very athletic, similar to the Lone Star teams we’ve seen when we were in the South Central Region. They are not shooting great percentages, but defensively they are holding their opponents to about 42 percent shooting.”
Missouri Southern’s averages are 89.9 points for and 64.9 points allowed. The Lions have shot above 50 percent from the floor in the last three games and at least 46 percent from 3-point range in the last two games to raise their season percentages to 50.1 overall from the field and 37.7 from the 3-point arc. The opponents are shooting 41 percent from the floor and 31 percent from distance.
The teams are meeting for the first time since 1994 when Missouri Southern won at home 79-74. MSSU leads the series 3-1, with Commerce’s win coming in its lone home appearance in the series 66-59 in December 1990, which was Missouri Southern’s second year in NCAA Division II.
