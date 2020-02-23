No. 17-ranked Missouri Southern baseball swept Southwest Minnesota State in a pair of games on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions opened with a 9-2 win before completing the twinbill sweep with a 15-5 rout in the second game.
MSSU 9, SMSU 2
Zach Parish turned in another strong outing for Southern, allowing two unearned runs over six innings. He scattered four hits, walked two and struck out 12. Parish has 340 career strikeouts, nine away from tying the MIAA career record.
Corey Cowan struck out a batter in 2/3 of an inning of relief, while Jeremiah Kennedy recorded the final out.
Jordan Fitzpatrick had a home run and drove in three runs. Joe Kinder, Henry Kusiak and Matt Miller had back-to-back-to-back home runs in the game, with Kinder driving in two. Brad Willis, Tommy Stevenson, Troy Gagan, Dexter Swims and Cole McBride all added runs in the game.
MSSU 15, SMSU 5
Southern scored one in the opening frame, four more in the second and added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings before a six-run seventh ended the game.
Zac Shoemaker earned the start and allowed five runs, four earned over four innings. He allowed six hits, walked four and struck out three. Zach Zeller earned the win in relief after blanking SMSU over 1 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, a walk and struck out three.
Jake Wensmann took the loss in relief after allowing six runs, four earned, in four innings. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five.
Fitzpatrick went 3-for-3 in the game with a pair of runs and an RBI, while Swims tripled, had three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Willis and Gagan drove in a pair, as well as Calem Nutting and Marco Navarro.
Both teams finish up the three-game series with a 9 a.m. matchup today at Warren Turner Field.
