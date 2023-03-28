MSSU’s standout point guard on the women’s basketball team over the past two seasons has her eyes set on becoming a Division I talent.
Lacy Stokes announced Tuesday afternoon that she’d be entering the transfer portal and leaving Missouri Southern.
The decision is something that was hard for Stokes to explain. But once she thought about it, it came down to fulfilling a dream that the younger Lacy had.
“I’ve had a dream since I was a little girl, like every little basketball player does, to try and play at the Division I level,” Stokes said. “I feel like when I graduated high school, those doors were kind of shut for me. After these two years, they’ve been kind of reopened. I don’t know how I could look younger me in the face and say, ‘The opportunity is there, but I’m not going to take it.’”
Stokes has seen that opportunity emerge after averaging 18.4 points per game as a Lion and 19.7 her freshman year. She tallied 5.4 assists per game over her career and even 4.9 rebounds despite being just 5-foot-4.
She earned awards like being a two-time All-American guard, two-time D2CCA honorable mention and WBCA honorable mention. She was a first-team All-Central Region guard as a freshman and second team as a sophomore.
Stokes was named MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year in 2021-22. This year, she picked up MIAA Tournament MVP and was on the all-tournament team for the MIAA as well as the Central Region. She was a conference player of the week seven times in her career at MSSU.
She set 18 freshman records last year and has an MIAA freshman record for most points scored in the conference tournament with 69. That is also an MSSU record for any class. It is the seventh-most by any player in the MIAA tournament.
Stokes became the first Lion to break 500 points, 150 assists and 150 rebounds in a season as a freshman. She was also the first player to average 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for an entire season.
“After two great years at Southern, what more could I have asked for in my experience there?” Stokes asked. “I love Southern. I love my teammates and I love everything about it.”
She wanted to thank head coach Ronnie Ressel for giving her the opportunity to flourish at MSSU.
“It’s nice to know I was able to come to Southern and prove myself because coach Ressel took a chance on me,” Stokes said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that if he doesn’t take a chance on me.”
Getting a chance to live out her lifelong dream is still a bit of a shock to her.
“It’s kind of unbelievable, honestly,” Stokes said of the opportunity. “I’ve kind of just trusted God’s process and his plan for me throughout this and to see it all coming together now ... I can’t even explain it. It’s hard to explain what I’m feeling right now.”
As for where her next stop might be, the maestro hasn’t found anything that stands out just yet.
“I’m just trying to file through all the calls and emails currently and decide what stuff I like and don’t like,” Stokes said.
Wherever that ends up being, she plans to continue sharing the rock with her teammates.
“I think I have a good motor and a lot of leadership,” Stokes said of her game. “Anywhere I go is going to have great scorers, and I feel like I can facilitate at the point guard position with anyone.”
Stokes noted that efficiency with her shot will be important as she move on to the Division I level.
It isn’t just the stats that were great for the last two years. The sophomore guard helped to orchestrate a 53-14 record over two seasons at MSSU. The team had a runner-up finish in the MIAA tournament during her freshman campaign and won the tournament this year.
Stokes said this year’s MIAA tournament was probably some of the most fun she had with her team throughout her time at Southern.
The Lions lost their Central Region opener last year but reached the Central Region championship this year. They lost to Minnesota-Duluth, which is playing in the NCAA Division II national championship Saturday.
“In my eyes, we were a national championship team,” Stokes said. “It takes a lot of talent to do that but sometimes it takes a little bit of luck.”
She noted that seeing UMD in the national title game — a team MSSU led by 20 in the regional final and beat back in November — tells her it could have easily been her and her teammates in the national championship game.
Speaking of teammates, Stokes talked about the support she gets from everyone at MSSU playing a role in her ability to make her decision to enter the transfer portal, including coach Ressel.
Which obviously didn’t make this decision any easier for her.
“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision by any means,” Stokes said. “It was hard. I think I waited as long as I could to really decide. Me and my teammates are hanging out this weekend and the weekend after that, so we’re all still super close and they support me.”
She included that by the end of her talk with Ressel, she knew he wanted her to make the decision that she thought was best for her. Even if it meant leaving his program.
