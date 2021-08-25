It’s not a fraternity that everybody wants to join.
It takes a special person to play in the offensive line.
“It’s a brotherhood,” said Garrett Lilienkamp, senior offensive tackle from Carthage. “You have your brothers to the left and to the right. You have to always be prepared. We had a team meeting and we talked about we are the only group that has a name. We call ourselves the ‘Blue Hogs.’ “
Lilienkamp joined Webb City center Buddy Belcher and tackles Dontrell Holt from Joplin, Tucker Torbeck from Lamar and Cruz Blair from Frontenac for a football tab cover shoot at Joplin High School. All are seniors except Holt, a sophomore.
“The nickname ‘The Hogs’ sticks with a lot of us,” Belcher said. “You’re a brotherhood. Every snap, you get after it and get dirty.”
“It’s five of your brothers going after it every play,” Holt said. “We have our name here in Joplin, ‘The Trenchmob.’ ‘’
“It’s a different type of brotherhood than anyone has on the football field,” Torbeck said. “We call them ‘The Big Uns’ in Lamar. We get along, and we help each other through everything.”
“We really don’t have a name for ourselves,” Blair said. “It’s five of us fighting in the trenches. I love it. It’s neat to have your brothers right there fighting beside you. I don’t know why, but I love it.”
There are certain qualifications needed to play along the offensive line.
Said Cruz: “Hard worker and have a lot of heart.”
Torbeck: “You have to be willing to get down and get dirty and get hit on every single play.”
Holt: “You have to have that dog mentality, ready to hit everyone on every play.”
Belcher: “Gritty people, have to get tough down in the trenches.”
Lilienkamp: “You always have to be ready. You have five up front, and if one person messes up, then the play doesn’t go well. Everybody always has to execute their job.”
The common term is “lineman’s dream” when a center, guard or tackle wind up with the football. Torbeck and Cruz have lived that experience, and Torbeck actually scored a 2-point conversion.
“I was pulling on this little short pull on a pass play,” Torbeck said. “The linebacker tipped it right into my hands, and I caught it on the 2-yard line and pretty much walked in."
Cruz's carry came on a fumble return.
"Not for very long, but it was fun while it lasted," he said.
The linemen all agreed that if it was fourth down-and-1 and they were going to carry the ball, the play call should be a dive right up the middle. No option pitch on the outside or off tackle, just right behind the center and preferably a blocking fullback.
COACHES' COMMENTS
John Roderique, Webb City: "(Buddy) is a tough kid, hard-nosed, a smart kid, works hard every day. He's a kid who is really enjoyable to be around as well. The other kids feed off of him and his work ethic. I see him being a great leader with the younger players, helping them and working them and getting them better."
Mark Smith, Frontenac: "(Cruz) is one of the best overall football players since I've been here at Frontenac. His athleticism, his strength, his smarts, his physicality ... he has a little nasty when he's on the field but a great person off the field. He's been a four-year starter, and we don't do that very often here at Frontenac. And he's been our best lineman probably all four years."
Curtis Jasper, Joplin: "(Dontrell) is a really good kid, a yes-sir, no-sir kid. He always has a smile on his face. He's athletic for a lineman, is physical up front. I never thought I would start a freshman in Class 6, and of any of the position groups, I would have thought O-line would not be the one. But he is that much physically advanced for his age, and he continues to work hard."
Jon Guidie, Carthage: "(Garrett) is a big, strong, physical kid, very smart. He's an athletic kid. He does a great job at run blocking and pass blocking. He's played our quick tackle spot the last two years, and with the graduation of Aiden Logan, we've moved him to strong tackle. He could probably play any position up front that we have."
Jared Beshore, Lamar: "(Tucker) is a returning all-state offensive lineman for us. He's very physical. He has a lot of talent, and he put it together last year toward the end of the season. He's a good communicator and isn't afraid to tell somebody what he thinks. He's one of my best vocal guys for sure. He likes to talk. There's no doubt about that."
