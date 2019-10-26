WARRENSBURG, Mo. — No. 11 Central Missouri turned two interceptions into touchdowns as the Mules defeated Pittsburg State 36-28 Saturday afternoon in front of 7,789 fans at Walton Stadium.
Deven Smith retuyrned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to put the league-leading Mules ahead to stay, 19-14 with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
Central Missouri's Samuel Knowlton kicked a 43-yard field goal before Pittsburg State's Bryce Murphy scored on a 26-yard reverse, leaving the Mules with a 22-20 lead with 9:42 to play. The Gorillas' attempt at a 2-point conversion run to tie the game failed.
The Mules (8-0, 8-0 MIAA) answered with an eight-play, 70-yard drive capped by Devante Turner's seven-yard run for a 29-20 lead with 6:19 left.
On the third play of the Gorillas' ensuing drive, the Mules' Kolesen Crane, a Webb City product, picked off a pass and returned it 19 yards to the PSU 6-yard line. Quarterback Brook Bolles scored on a six-yard run two plays later for a 36-20 advantage with 5:38 to play.
The Gorillas (5-3, 5-3) mounted a 17-play, 68-yard drive for Lorenzo West's two-yard touchdown reception from Mak Sexton, and Brandon Mlekus found Kaizer Newell with the conversion pass to make it 36-28 with 2:45 left.
Central Missouri recovered the ensuing onside kick and picked up two first downs to run out the clock and hand the Gorillas their third consecutive loss.
The Mules scored on their first two possessions — Bolles touchdown tosses of 18 yards to Cameron Saunders and 11 yards to Webb City graduate Zach Davidson for a 13-0 lead just over six minutes into the game.
But the Gorillas rallied and scored on Tyler Adkins' 25-yard run late in the first quarter and Mlekus' 27-yard keeper three minutes into the second period to lead 14-13 at the intermission.
Mlekus finished with 96 yards on 18 carries and threw for 69 yards on three completions. Sexton was 10-of-25 through the air for 91 yards as the Gorillas finished with 401 yards — 213 rushing and 188 passing. West had a big game with seven catches for 108 yards and five kickoff returns for 116 yards.
Central Missouri gained 489 yards — 233 rushing and 256 passing. Tunrer totaled 99 yards on 23 rushes, and Bolles was 14-of-33 passing for 256 yards.
Kaden Roy, Morgan Selemaea and Alex Derryberry all had eight tackles for the Gorillas. Crane had two tackles for loss among his six stops for the Mules.
The Gorillas have a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Missouri Western.
