PITTSBURG, Kan. — No. 15 Pittsburg State found little resistance against Lincoln in a runaway 56-14 win on Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Gorillas (5-0) scored three times in the second quarter to build a 28-7 lead by the intermission, only to match that output in the second half to double up on the Blue Tigers (0-5).
The Pittsburg State offense finished with a total of 553 yards, 354 passing and 199 rushing.
Quarterback Mak Sexton led the Gorillas through the air, completing 14-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. All of Sexton’s passing scores came in the second quarter, with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Lorenzo West, a 36-yard touchdown pass to Neosho product Bryce Murphy and a 19-yard passing score to Pittsburg product Elijah Harris.
Murphy led Pittsburg State with 114 yards receiving on seven catches, while West and Harris each caught three passes for 72 yards.
Brandon Mlekus, who put the Gorillas on the board with a 6-yard rushing score early in the first quarter, rushed eight times for 47 yards and completed 1-of-2 passes, a 45-yard touchdown to West early in the third to give PSU a 35-7 advantage.
The Gorillas went up 42-7 with 12:12 to play in the third quarter when Cole Morris came up with a 79-yard scoop-and-score fumble return.
Tucker Horak, who led Pittsburg State with 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four attempts, crossed the goal line for the first time on a 55-yard run with 8:40 to play in the third before wrapping up the Gorillas’ scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:13 to play in the fourth quarter to give his team a 56-14 advantage.
Hosea Franklin was the offensive standout for Lincoln, rushing for a game-high 244 yards and a second-quarter touchdown on 29 carries. Desmond Hunter accounted for the second Lincoln score, crossing the goal line from 2 yards out midway through the third period to cut the PSU lead to 49-14.
Webb City product Kaden Roy led the Pittsburg State defense with 11 total tackles, four solo, with 1.5 tackles for a loss. Josh Hornback and Carl Junction product Zeke Wall each had seven tackles in the win.
The Gorillas travel to Kansas City, Missouri, for a matchup against No. 7 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
