The top-ranked teams in Class 4 will collide when No. 1 Webb City travels to No. 2 Camdenton tonight in a quarterfinal clash of the state’s prep football playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 at Bob Shore Stadium.
“It’s definitely a good matchup and it’s a great challenge for us,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We played an 11-0 team last week and now we’re playing a 12-0 team. It doesn’t get any easier for us. Camdenton is a really talented team. It’s a tough road, but that’s the way it should be.”
The Cardinals (11-1) and Lakers (12-0) are ranked first and second, respectively, by both the Missouri Media and MaxPreps.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Camdenton coach Jeff Shore said. “They are without a doubt the premier program in the state of Missouri. We’ve got our own tradition here as well, and we’ve had some great battles with them over the years. Hopefully it will be a good ballgame.”
Tonight’s winner meets either Ladue (11-1) or Liberty-Wentzville (9-3) in next weekend’s semifinals.
In pursuit of the program’s 15th state championship, Webb City won the District 6 crown by beating Bolivar 37-14 last Friday, securing a 20th straight district crown under Roderique’s direction. Camdenton defeated Lebanon 35-7 for the District 5 title.
The Ozark Conference champion Lakers are scoring 49 points per game. Camdenton's spread offense averages 320 passing and 79 rushing yards per game.
“Their offense can really frustrate a team with the way they can move the chains,” Roderique said. “It makes me think of the bend but don’t break attitude. We can’t have missed tackles against a team like Camdenton and we can’t give up big plays.”
Senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent has passed for 3,598 yards with 50 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“He’s a very good player and he’s got all the measurables,” Shore said of his 6-foot-5 signal-caller. “He’s a unique player and a lot of fun to watch.”
Cooper Ezard (823 yards, 14 TD) and Jase Nicklas (853 yards, 7 TD) are leading receivers, while Jadin Faulconer is the team’s leading rusher (406 yards, 9 TD).
Senior linebacker Ryan Maasen is the Lakers’ leader in tackles (77), while safety Nicklas has recorded 49 tackles and six interceptions. Camdenton’s defense is allowing just 13 points per game.
“Defensively, they’re fast and they’re good at the line of scrimmage,” Roderique said. “They defend the run well. They’re well-coached, so they’re going to try to take away what we do best. That’s a great challenge for us.”
The Cardinals are averaging 43 points per game. Webb City averages 293 rushing yards and 97 passing yards per game.
Leading rushers are Devrin Weathers (1,151 yards, 16 TD), Terrell Kabala (749 yards, 16 TD) and Kade Hicks (579, 8 TD). Eli Goddard has passed for 648 yards and Hicks has contributed 519 passing yards. Mekhi Garrard (347 yards) and Cale McCallister (343) are leading receivers.
“On defense, we have to stop them from eating up the clock,” Shore said. “They’re so good at running their offense. We have to stop the run, but we know they’re capable of throwing it, too.”
Roderique noted sustaining drives and limiting miscues will be crucial to having success.
The Webb City defense is giving up just 10 points per game. Sergio Perez (85), Treghan Parker (68), Trenten Thompson (64) and Ruben Lenker (62) are leaders in tackles.
These two teams met in a memorable quarterfinal a year ago, as Webb City edged Camdenton 28-27 at Cardinal Stadium after the Lakers missed an extra-point kick in the final seconds.
With the season on the line, the rematch is tonight.
"I anticipate with the opponent and with it being a quarterfinal game, it should be a packed house," Shore said. "We feel good that we’re going to be at home. I don’t know how much that will affect Webb City. We know their kids are going to play hard, and we know we have to match that intensity.”
