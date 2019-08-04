WESTFIELD, Ind. — It was a rough opening for the Pittsburg J.L Hutchinson 12-and-under team in the Little League Midwest Regional tournament.
The Pittsburg-based Little League team fell 8-0 to Fargo, North Dakota, in its first-round contest on Saturday night at the Grand Parks Sports Complex.
Fargo scored in each of the first four innings, crossing home twice in the second and four times in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Pittsburg takes on Webb City in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Monday.
Matthew Bryant pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. Caleb Christianson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings, walking one and striking out two.
Tyler Garzone took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Noah Duncan allowed four runs on five hits and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings, while Brady VanBecelaere and Carsen Nickelson combined for two scoreless innings on one hit and a walk.
Christianson and Benson Grande each had a double and two hits to lead Fargo. Christanson scored a run, while Grande accounted for two runs scored and an RBI. Gunner Majerus also had two hits and two RBI in the win.
Conner Proffitt, Duncan and Nickelson each tallied hits for Pittsburg.
Little League Midwest Regional
At Westfield, Ind.
Saturday's Results
Coon Rapids, Minn. 15, Kearney, Neb. 7
Johnston, Iowa 2, Webb City 1
Fargo, N.D. 8, Pittsburg 0
Today's Games
Rapid City, S.D., vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., 3 p.m.
Johnston, Iowa, vs. Fargo, N.D., 6 p.m.
Monday's Game
Webb City vs. Pittsburg, 3 p.m.
