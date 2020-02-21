MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins has hurt Missouri Southern many ways during the last two seasons.
But this one was the most painful.
Hudgins made an off-balance shot just before the buzzer to lift No. 1 Northwest Missouri past No. 17 Missouri Southern 77-76 on Thursday night at Bearcat Arena, clinching at least a tie for the Bearcats’ seventh consecutive MIAA regular-season title.
In contrast to the Bearcats’ 21-point victory one week ago in Joplin, this game developed into an instant classic midway through the second half, spiced by 16 lead changes and four ties in the last 14:33.
The Lions, who trailed 39-33 at halftime, grabbed the lead on Kinzer Lambert’s layup with 3:48 left. Neither team scored for 2 1/2 minutes before Elyjah Clark hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 76-72 lead with 1:17 left.
At the other end of the floor, a loose ball battle in the lane resulted in a jump ball, and the Bearcats retained possession. As the shot clock went below 5, Hudgins hit a long 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the deficit to one with 51 seconds left.
The Bearcats appeared to score the go-ahead basket on their next trip, but it was disallowed because of basket interference with 9 seconds to play. Northwest Missouri had to foul three times to put the Lions at the foul line with 6.8 seconds left.
Braelon Walker’s front end of a 1-and-1 went off the back of the rim, and Ryan Hawkins rebounded for the Bearcats, quickly passed the ball to Hudgins, and Hudgins did the rest.
He dribbled upcourt on the left side, split two defenders on the left of the lane with a hop step and made the left-handed shot as he was leaning to his right.
“This is the most painful, by far,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “It’s just a punch in the gut. It hurts. Our guys deserved it. We fought, competed for 40 minutes. They just made one more play.
“I thought Elyjah made a great basketball IQ play in double-teaming him. (Hudgins) just split it, dang near falling over and he makes it. Two possessions before he hits the 3 with Cam (Martin) in his face. It’s just uncanny the way he shoots the basketball. It’s unbelievable.”
“This one was the worst for sure,” Clark said. “I knew they had a streak on their home court (now 31 games). I wanted to give them an ‘L’ on this floor. But he made a tough shot. He’s a great player. You have to give him credit.”
Bearcats coach Ben McCollum chose not to call a timeout.
“That’s about as good of a shot you can get against their defense,” he said. “They were playing phenomenal defensively. In that situation, if you let them set their defense, they have time to understand what they are going to do. A lot of times it’s just best to let your kids play it out. That’s what I would have drawn up anyway, give it to somebody and let them shoot it.
“He’s a good option for that deal. I didn’t think he played great during the game, but they did a really good defensively. They showed a lot of grit, a lot of toughness, a lot of heart. Fortunately, we were able to win.”
Martin dominated the inside and finished with 33 points — 10 above his conference-leading average – and 10 rebounds. He scored 19 in the first half and finished 14-of-21 from the floor and 5-of-7 at the line but did not score in the last 5:30.
Lambert, who only played six minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, tallied 12 of his 18 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds. Parker Jennings contributed 13 points, eight in the second half.
“We hit some tough shots, some big shots,” Boschee said. “Parker I thought was really good for us … 13 points and seven assists. He played the whole game and controlled it, made some great passes to Cam. We rode Cam for as long as we could. Hopefully, we played them well enough that we can get them one more time, maybe a second time.”
“We’re two great teams at the top of our league,” Clark said. “When we play our hardest, that’s the type of game we’re going to have. It was a great game to be a part of. It’s tough that we fell short. They made one more bucket than we did.”
Five players accounted for the Bearcats’ points, led by Hawkins and Hudgins with 19 apiece. Luke Waters scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard added 12 and 10, respec-tively.
The Lions shot 55 percent from the floor to the Bearcats’ 49 percent – the first time in nine games they did not hit at least 50 percent. The Bearcats made five more treys (15-10) and were 4-of-4 at the foul line to the Lions’ 8-of-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.