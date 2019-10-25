Even though his team played in this game two years ago, that doesn’t give Northwest Missouri men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum addition confidence entering tonight’s exhibition game at No. 4 Duke.
“If Zion (Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft last June by the New Orleans Pelicans) was there, I’ll tell you this much: I wouldn’t be coaching,” McCollum said at the MIAA media day earlier this month in Kansas City. “I’d let my assistants coach, and I’d enjoy the show. I might do that anyway.”
Since 2009 Duke has invited the reigning Division II national champion to play an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Bearcats, a unanimous favorite in the MIAA coaches' preseason poll, return four starters from last year's undefeated national championship team. They did lose conference player of the year Joey Witthus.
Two years ago Duke defeated the Bearcats 93-60. The Blue Devils shot 61 percent from the field to the Bearcats’ 31 percent, but Northwest Missouri was more productive from the 3-point arc, hitting 12-of-33 shots to Duke’s 8-of-24.
“It’s an awesome experience,” McCollum said. “They are first class in what they do. They treat you great. The players, their fans, their coaching staff, it’s an unbelievable experience. They treat you like you belong there, and it’s really neat for a program like Duke to be able to do this.”
KANSAS 86, FORT HAYS STATE 56
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 3 Jayhawks broke away in the final 15 minutes against Fort Hays State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Tigers, picked fourth in the MIAA preseason poll, led 12-7 after six minutes. They trailed 36-25 at halftime before starting the second half with three consecutive 3-point goals to climb within 36-34. The Tigers trailed 41-36 five minutes into the second half before the Jayhawks ran off 12 unanswered points in a two-minute span for a 53-36 margin with 13 minutes left.
Jared Viztum led the Tigers with 11 points, and Devin Davis and Nyjee Wright each had eight.
Ochai Agbaji topped Kanssa with 21 points, followed by Marcus Garrett with 15 and Silvio De Sousa with 11.
