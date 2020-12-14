The men's and women's basketball games between Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri this Thursday have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the NWMSU programs.
Both games have been rescheduled for Feb. 2, with the women playing at 5:30 p.m. and the men playing at 7:30 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
Southern’s home games this Saturday against Missouri Western — slated for 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — are still scheduled as normal.
Northwest Missouri has also postponed both of its games against Pittsburg State that were originally scheduled for Saturday. The Gorillas will now entertain the Bearcats on Jan. 2 at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, with the women’s game tipping off at 1:30 p.m. and the men’s game to follow at 3:30.
PSU’s doubleheader Thursday against Missouri Western is still on as scheduled with 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. starts.
Because of the rescheduling, the PSU men’s team has added a home exhibition with Baker to its schedule on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. The PSU women’s team will still entertain Tabor College in an exhibition game on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. as well.
GEGG EARNS MIAA AWARD
Tristan Gegg, a junior guard for the Pittsburg State women’s team, was named the MIAA Player of the Week for women’s basketball, the conference announced Monday.
Gegg matched her career high in scoring with 31 points in the Gorillas’ 83-76 road victory over Lincoln on Dec. 10 — PSU’s only game of the week.
The Labette County (Kansas) High School product made four 3-pointers among her 10 field goals and converted all seven of her free throw attempts against the Blue Tigers. She also added three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the contest.
Gegg currently leads the MIAA in free throw percentage (96.6%) and ranks fifth in the conference in scoring (17.8 points per game).
