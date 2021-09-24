MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University expanded a 2-1 halftime lead into a 4-1 women's soccer victory Friday against visiting Missouri Southern.
The Lions (1-4-2) got their only goal at the 40-minute mark by Elisabeth Pujado with an assist by Maya Greenquist. It was Pujado's first goal of the season.
Scoring for Northwest (4-3) were Alex Mausbaugh, in the 19th minute; Teagan Blackburn, 44th minute; Kaylie Rock 57th-minute; and Linsi Mashburn, 89th minute.
The Bearcats had 21 shots on goal compared to seven for the Lions. Missouri Southern collected 10 saves with six for Northwest.
The Lions will open action in the MIAA Conference at 1 p.m. Sunday at Missouri Western.
