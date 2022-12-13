Injuries happen in sports. They’re inevitable. That’s just part of it. Unfortunately, that uncontrollable part of the game can really hurt a player with more than just the physical pain.
This past weekend I sat down with Joplin girls basketball player Brynn Driver and talked with her about the emotions and everything else that has come with her torn ACL.
I also talked with head coach Brad Cox about the injury and the unfortunate scenario it causes for Driver and his team.
Talking with the two of them, I felt sympathy for Driver. I felt I could relate but don’t really know if it was empathy. I felt I could relate because I was once a senior in high school playing my final season. But, I couldn’t fully relate because I never dealt with a serious season-ending injury.
As an athlete, of course I struggled with some pain and injuries, as anyone would, but nothing quite like a torn ACL that Driver experienced last Thursday.
As she talked about how it changed her plans for college and how it was tough to swallow the fact she wouldn’t suit up with her teammates again, I could feel the emotion pouring out.
Driver talked about how basketball was a first love. It’s something she’s always had at the tips of her fingers. The sport has always been a part of her life.
She spoke with lots of wisdom for an 18-year-old as she looked at me and said: “I’d say don’t take anything for granted because you never know when it will be gone.”
For sports lovers everywhere, that statement holds a lot of truth. I’ve been out of high school for awhile now and even without a season-ending injury during my senior year, that statement exemplifies how I feel when I’m reminiscing about my playing days.
It’s unfortunate any time someone experiences an injury during an athletic event, but I imagine it’s even worse when that injury strips away the final campaign of your high school career and you aren’t sure if your playing days will extend beyond the prep level.
Cox mentioned how Driver was in the midst of her best season yet as an Eagle. She was averaging around 20 points per game in the early part of the season. Just like that, one bad landing took away what could have been a career year for the senior guard.
Everyone does it differently. But, for devoted sports fans, we all find a way to keep that love for the game. Some try to play as long as they possibly can. Some, like me, decide to go into sports media. Whether that’s journalism, radio broadcast or whatever it is, as long as it’s something to do with sports. Some choose coaching.
On Saturday, I saw a young athlete realize just how much the game meant to her. She went from feeling a little “burnt out” to wanting to play more than ever.
The uncontrollable, unfortunate part of athletics took the game from Driver, but it also gave her that desire to play at the next level that she hadn’t found yet.
Even when her playing days are over, Driver has experience coaching youth basketball. Maybe she’ll have a seat on the bench next to Cox when that time comes.
