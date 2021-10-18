A coach who achieved notable success on the junior college level has joined the Missouri Southern women’s basketball program.
Bryant Porter has been hired as a assistant to round out the staff of head coach Ronnie Ressel.
Porter, a 2011 Missouri Valley College graduate, has coached the last four years at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, helping lead the women’s team to an 88-37 record.
In those four years, Porter led Tyler to three consecutive national tournament appearances with the Apaches reaching the Elite Eight last season.
Porter mentored the National Junior College player of the year in addition to a region player of the year and two regional freshmen of the year. He also coached 11 all-conference players.
Porter, a native of Red Bud, Illinois, was an all-conference player as a senior with Missouri Valley.
Southern women tied for 7th in Midwest Classic
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Opening play Monday in the Midwest Classic Women’s Golf Tournament found Missouri Southern tied for seventh in a 10-team field.
Host Central Missouri took the lead in the 18-hole opener at the par-70 Mules National Golf Club Course.
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday. Teams, in order, following Central Missouri and its 18-stroke lead are Nebraska-Kearney, Central Missouri junior varsity, Upper Iowa, Northwest Missouri, Wayne State, Missouri Southern and Augustana (tie), Southwest Minnesota and Truman State.
Kylie Carnes and Grace Garner each carded a 76 to lead Missouri Southern. Both finished Monday’s play tied for 14th individually.
Others scoring for the Lions were Aida Nunez, 81; Lily Allman, 82; and Maggie Moore, 85.
MSSU men’s golf in 9th at FHSU ClassicHAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team sits in ninth after Day 1 of the Fort Hays State Classic on Monday in Hays, Kan.
Connor Williamson paced the Lions, shooting 73 in back-to-back rounds to finish with a 146 through 36 holes. He’s tied for sixth place individually.
Ben Epperly carded a 36-hole score of 155 to position himself in a tie for 42nd, while Tradgon McCrae and Logan Greer both shot a 158. Jonathan Sanchez finished with a 159.
Central Oklahoma (582) is in first place and leads second-place Central Missouri (583) by one stroke. Rogers State (588) is in third, followed by Northeastern State (594), Fort Hays State (596), Winona State (599), Missouri Western (599), Washburn (608), the Lions (611), Minnesota-Crookston (613), Sioux Falls (619), Minnesota State (623), Augustana (631), Newman (639) and Lincoln (647).
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday following a shotgun start at 8:40 a.m.
