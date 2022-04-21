TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Northeastern State baseball team benefited from some power hitting as it slugged five home runs to down Missouri Southern 14-4 on Thursday afternoon at Rousey Field.
NSU, which entered the contest in a two-way tie for second in the MIAA, upped its record to 30-13 overall and 18-10 in the league. MSSU came in sixth and now falls to 25-18 and 15-13 in the MIAA.
The RiverHawks drew first blood as Blaze Brothers went deep for a solo shot to start the game's scoring. Then in the bottom of the third, NSU added five runs to build a 6-0 advantage, highlighted by a two-run blast from Brock Reller.
But the Lions didn't go away quietly.
Shortstop Nate Mieszkowski got MSSU on the board with a solo shot out to left center field to trim the deficit to five runs in the top of the fourth.
However, the RiverHawks erupted with eight unanswered runs — three in the fourth and five in the sixth — to take a 14-1 lead.
The stretch of scoring was keyed by three long balls as Kademon Graff belted a solo home run, while Reller had a three-run shot and Matt Kaiser produced another solo shot.
Aurora product and MSSU first baseman Matt Miller continued his stellar spring as he roped a three-run long ball to center field to account for the final scoring margin.
NSU totaled 17 hits in the contest. C.D. White went a perfect 4 for 4 with two runs scored, while Reller collected three hits and six RBI.
Brothers posted a 3 for 3 line with four runs scored and two driven in.
Lee Callison was the winning pitcher. He fired six innings and allowed one run, six hits and struck out six batters to four walks. In relief, Cal Howard tossed the seventh for the RiverHawks.
MSSU finished with eight hits. Mieszkowski, Miller and Clay Milas each had two hits apiece.
Laif Hultine suffered the loss for the Lions. He surrendered four runs on five hits through two innings while striking out four batters.
Cale McCallister allowed two runs on three hits in the third, while Ryan Paschal gave up three runs on as many hits in the fourth. Scott Duensing, Jacob Davis and Chase Beiter were also used by the Lions.
MSSU plays the second game of its three-game set at NSU at 2 p.m. Friday.
