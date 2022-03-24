EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division II national championship game with a 70-57 victory over No. 8-seeded Black Hills State on Thursday at the Ford Center.
Northwest (33-5) had all five starters in double-figure scoring and used a 17-2 run in the second half to end the Yellow Jackets season in the national semifinals.
The Bearcats will play for the program's fourth national title Saturday at 2 p.m. against the No. 3-seeded Augusta. Northwest will be looking to become the first NCAA Division II school to win three consecutive men's basketball national championships.
Wes Dreamer shouldered the brunt of the work in the first half in helping Northwest to a 36-26 lead the break.
Dreamer scored 11 points and collected eight rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Luke Waters started the game 0-of-7 from the floor, but he finished the half by making four of his last five field goals to produce a nine-point scoring half.
Black Hills State held a five-point lead at 17-12 with 10:41 to play. Northwest hit the Yellow Jackets with an 18-5 run to take a 30-22 lead with 2:04 left in the half. Waters scored a bucket with :54 left and Dreamer tipped in a shot to beat the first-half buzzer to give the Bearcats a 10-point cushion at the break.
Isaiah Jackson began the half with a basket for Northwest as the Bearcats stretched its lead to 12 at 38-26. However, Black Hills State countered with an 11-3 run to trim Northwest's lead to 41-37 with 13:42 to play in the game.
The Bearcats pulled away with a 17-2 spurt to turn a 43-39 advantage into a 60-41 lead with 7:29 to play. Junior guard Trevor Hudgins began the run with a three-pointer and redshirt freshman guard Mitch Mascari capped the spurt with a triple of his own.
Northwest led by 64-43 after another Mascari triple as the shot clock buzzer went off with 5:45 to play.
Waters led all Bearcat scorers with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Waters finished the game making seven of his final nine shots from the floor.
Dreamer collected his 14th career double-double and his fourth of this year's NCAA Tournament with his 11-point, 12-rebound performance. It is Dreamer's sixth double-double this season.
Diego Bernard stuffed his stat sheet with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. It was Bernard's 95th career reaching double figures in scoring.
Jackson secured his sixth double-figure scoring game this season with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor. Jackson also grabbed five boards.
Hudgins posted his 130th career double-figure scoring contest with 11 points. Hudgins added six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
