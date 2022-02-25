Fourth-seeded Dallas Christian College scored first in each quarter on Friday afternoon in the Southwest Region semifinal game in Overland Park, Kansas, against No.1 seed Ozark Christian College.
OCC’s Kamryn Gentry made sure that was just a minute point.
Gentry tallied 20 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Ambassadors (25-2) to an 83-62 victory over the Crusaders.
“A lot of teams focus on (Gentry) because of what she can do,” OCC assistant coach Sarah Rhodes said. “She obviously stated her dominance inside and was really a defensive force. She did a really good job facilitating. Just having a knack of finding the ball and going back up strong she did a really good job as well.”
By halftime, the 5-foot-10 center had nearly clinched a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. She added four blocks before the break as well.
This was Ozark’s third win over DCC this year as well as their 25th straight victory overall.
After falling behind 2-0, OCC tied it up after a slow start when Peyton Miller made a layup more than two minutes into the game.
“You could tell there were a little bit of nerves,” Rhodes said. “Especially on the offensive end. We weren’t moving the ball as well at first.”
The Ambassadors took the lead shortly after Miller’s layup with a bucket from Gentry to make it 4-2.
There wasn’t another tie or lead change for the rest of the game.
“Thankfully, our pressure defense was able to get some steals and help us increase our lead,” Rhodes said. “Our defense is what got us over the hump when it came to getting a lead.”
The Crusaders found themselves down 25-15 at the end of the first quarter. They did enough in the second quarter to limit OCC’s offense and keep the deficit at just 12 points at halftime.
But Ozark took the 40-28 lead at half and stretched it out in the third period.
They did so behind sharpshooter Emmy Colin. Colin tallied nine consecutive points for the Ambassadors on three triples. OCC watched its lead go from 48-33 to 57-35 during that span.
Ozark took a 30-point lead during the fourth quarter when Clarissa Rice made a free throw to bring the score to 79-49.
That gameplan assistant coach Sarah Rhodes discussed of sticking with picking up fullcourt and pressuring the basketball turned out big results.
OCC forced 20 DCC turnovers and scored 29 points off of those turnovers.
The defensive effort wasn’t the only boost for Ozark. It outnumbered Dallas in assists (23-9) and rebounds (55-32)
Junior guard Makenzie Purinton filled the stat sheet on Friday. Purinton dropped in 18 points while dishing out a team-high six assists and picking up five steals.
Darian Carr added 11 points for the Ambassadors.
OCC will face second-seeded Champion Christian College — who defeated third-seeded Arlington Baptist University 83-72 in their semifinal match Friday night — for the Southwest Region championship Saturday at 1 p.m. on the campus of Kansas Christian College.
The Ambassadors beat Champion 71-68 back on Jan. 4 this season. That game was played in Joplin. OCC had four players in double figures in the regular-season meeting. Carr led all scorers with 17 while Gentry racked up another double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds.
“Champion handles pressure really well, Rhodes said. “They’re a very, very talented and athletic team. They have guards that don’t usually lose their composure when teams put pressure on them.”
OCC will be looking to continue with their pressure defense in the championship game.
“The biggest thing for us will be staying solid on the defensive end and not gambling, Rhodes said. “And also being strong with the ball because it will be a physical game.”
The winner of Saturday’s regional championship will earn an automatic bid to the NCCAA DII women’s basketball national championship, hosted by OCC. The national tournament will run from March 10th to March 12th.
