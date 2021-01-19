The Ozark Christian College men's basketball team came up just short in an 82-77 loss to Ecclesia College on Tuesday night inside the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Ecclesia (3-10) shot 51% (17 of 33) from the floor in the first half en route to a 41-37 advantage at the break.
Nicholas Coble fired in 25 points for Ecclesia on 9 of 21 shooting from the field, 4 off 11 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe. Deondre Phillips contributed 17 points while Shamar Jones and Matthew Hamer added 12 apiece.
Hamer finished with a double double, grabbing 10 rebounds.
OCC (3-11) was paced by Miles Dressler, who poured in 29 points, snagged eight rebounds and dished out two assists. He shot an efficient 8 of 14 from the floor, 2 of 3 from deep and went 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Tyler Alarid collected a double double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
ECCLESIA WOMEN 71, OCC 62
OCC was plagued by 23 turnovers as Ecclesia (10-6) pulled away for the nine-point triumph with a 25-15 fourth quarter.
Gabby Adams captured game honors for Ecclesia with 29 points on 10 of 27 shooting from the floor, 6 of 18 from 3 and 3 of 6 from the foul line. Madison Bailey and Alysia Pickett chipped in 14 each.
For the Ambassadors (6-6), Kamryn Gentry registered a 20-20 performance with 24 points and 22 rebounds while handing out five assists. Annie Jaycox and Ashley Cornforth had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Both OCC teams return to action on Friday when Central Christian College of the Bible comes to town. The women play at 5 p.m. and the men's game follows at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.