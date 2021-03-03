In a tale of two halves, the Dallas Christian women's basketball team outscored Ozark Christian College 43-27 over the final two frames to secure a 69-62 victory on Wednesday night in ACCA women's basketball action at the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Ambassadors led 17-14 after the first frame and 35-26 at the break.
Keiarra Rivers scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Dallas Christian (15-8). Shabaria Walter had 18 points while Taylor Brokenberry chipped in 12.
For OCC (16-12), Kamryn Gentry contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds while Peyton Miller had 13. Lydia Pipins added 10 points.
ULCD MEN 86, OCC 59
The University of LA College of Divinity (16-0) jumped out to a 42-21 start and picked up a third-round win over the Ambassadors.
For the road opponent, Ka Varris Myricks posted a game-high 28 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the floor. Chris Bailey added 19 points while Michael Gillory had 12.
OCC was led by Tyler Alarid, who scored a team best 17 points. He hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and went a perfect 4-for-4 in charities.
The men play Kansas Christian at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the consolation game at Elevate The Game (former Four-Seasons Sports Complex). The women play Carolina Christian at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game at the same site.
