In a pair of games that went down to the wire, Nebraska Christian College made enough winning plays down the stretch to sweep a nonconference doubleheader from the host Ozark Christian College basketball teams on Tuesday night.
The Nebraska Christian women earned a 74-66 win in overtime, while the Sentinels held on late for a 66-63 win over the Ambassadors in the men’s game.
NCC WOMEN, 74-66
The Ambassadors overcame a 15-point deficit, briefly took the lead late in regulation but fell short in the extra session as the Sentinels outscored the hosts 11-3 in overtime.
“Against that team, I’m super proud of the way we fought and came back,” Ozark Christian coach Kyle Wicklund said. “We have a lot of grit and heart. They could have folded. We started getting stops. It just didn’t go our way in overtime, and we weren’t able to sneak out a win.”
Senior guard Adreonna Hughes led Ambassadors with 17 points and hit four 3-pointers. Two others reached double figures as freshmen Makenzie Purinton and Blake Burns scored 13 apiece.
A guard from Lockwood, Purinton made 5-of-9 shots and also had six rebounds. A forward from Baxter Springs, Kanas, Burns also had 12 rebounds and four assists, both team-highs. The OCC women made 26-of-67 field goal attempts, including just 6-of-26 from 3-point range.
Nebraska Christian senior guard Jazmyne Santiel poured in 41 points on 15-of-34 shooting. NCC’s lone player in double figues, Santiel also had 12 rebounds and five steals.
“They’ve got a weapon on their team that unfortunately got the best of us tonight,” Wicklund said.
The Sentinels (3-8) made 30-of-77 field goal attempts and 6-of-30 from long range.
Nebraska Christian used a 13-2 burst in the first period to pull away and the visitors led 35-24 at the break.
“Unfortunately, that’s been a tale of our season,” Wicklund said. “We always put together one good half, and we seem to have one not-so-good half.”
The Sentinels led 49-41 after the third period, but the Ambassadors rallied late with a 12-2 run, as a runner from Schaper and a free throw from Purinton gave OCC a 63-61 lead with 12 seconds left.
NCC’s Bianca Casares scored the tying hoop inside on an out-of-bounds play with four seconds left, and the Ambassadors were unable to get a shot up before time expired. The Sentinels scored the first eight points of overtime.
Now 6-4, the OCC women feature a lot of youth, as freshmen Purinton, Burns, Schaper, Jessica Watson, Shayla Bogle, Lizzie Drennan and Rachel Jackett all saw plenty of time on the court. The OCC women are now off until a Jan. 4 date with Pensacola Christian.
“There’s still work to do, but I’m pleased with our start,” Wicklund said.
NCC MEN, 66-63
The OCC men battled back from a 16-point first-half deficit and had their chances in the final minute before ultimately falling short.
“Once we figured out what to do on the offensive end, we did a great job in the second half,” Ozark Christian coach Chris Lahm said. “We shot the ball much better in the second half. The effort was there. We played against a scholarship program, so I was happy with how we played.”
Mount Vernon product Brett Campbell scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench to lead the Ambassadors. Nick Sarin and Nick Marshall scored 10 points apiece for OCC, while Miles Dressler had nine and David Stinson chipped in eight.
OCC made 24-of-60 shots from the field, including 9-of-22 from 3-point range. The Ambassadors made 6-of-13 free throws.
Four players reached double figures for the Sentinels, as Drue Aguilera scored 18, Jordan Makanjuola had 17, Uzi Feliz added 13 and Jeff Butler had 10. The Sentinels shot 45 percent for the game (26-of-58).
Nebraska Christian (7-4) led 27-11 with 5:49 left in the first half, and the hosts trailed 30-21 at halftime. By heating up from the perimeter, and by hitting seven treys after the break, the Ambassadors continued to chip away at their deficit and eventually tied the game at 55 on a hoop from Campbell.
A 3-pointer from Marshall and a free throw from Dressler tied the game at 60 with 2:30 left. Down 64-62 with 16 seconds left, Marshall made 1-of-2 free throws. NCC’s Felix converted a pair of clutch free throws with six seconds left and a last-second heave from Stinson was off the mark.
Ozark Christian (4-6) hosts Champion Christian at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6.
“Our team is still a work in progress,” Lahm said. “We’re still trying to see who’s going to show up on any given night. Our region and conference is tough, but we’ve got all the pieces. We just have to put it together.”
600 WINS
Lahm earned career coaching victory No. 600 this past Friday when his Ambassadors defeated Kansas Christian College 102-101. Lahm spent 15 years at Nebraska Christian and has been at OCC the past 17 years, two with the women and the past 15 with the men.
“It just means I’ve been around a long time and I’m getting older,” Lahm said. “It’s nice though. I’ve had a lot of good players. I think coaches get too much credit when we win and too much blame when we lose. But I’ll keep plugging along. I hope to have five or six more years in me.”
