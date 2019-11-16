SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University raced to a 49-21 halftime advantage and downed Ozark Christian 88-68 Friday night in an men’s basketball exhibition game for the Ambassadors.
Rokas Grabliauskas tallied 20 points to lead three players in double figures for John Brown (5-0), which hit 19-of-57 field goals and shot 46 percent for the game.
Deion Clark scored 15 points for the Ambassadors, who shot 47 percent for the game — 33 percent in the first half and 56 percent in the final 20 minutes on 19-of-34 accuracy. Miles Dressler and Dylan Hidalgo both had eight points.
The Ambassadors have another game today at JBU against Bethel (Ind.) at 2 p.m.
