It wasn't where either team had hoped to be.
Third-seeded Ozark Christian College and top-seeded Champion Christian College met in the third-place game of the NCCAA national tournament on Saturday in the Multipurpose Building at OCC.
"Honestly, I was a little scared of the third-place game cause I didn't really know how we would come out after losing the game to go to the championship," Champion Christian head coach DeAnthony Ellison said.
Champion used a defensive stand in the second quarter to outlast Ozark 77-66.
"Today was a difficult day," Ozark Christian head coach Kyle Wicklund said. "Obviously, both of us wanted to be competing for a national championship."
The two squads had already paired up three times prior during this season. The first was a Jan. 4 meeting at OCC that the Ambassadors won. The next was a Southwest Region championship that went to the Tigers. The teams met once again in the ACCA national tournament championship last weekend. Champion got the better of Ozark in that game as well.
In Saturday's game, the two teams came out trading punches and neither team was able to really separate early on.
But in the second quarter, the Tigers were able to race away with a 23-8 showing. CCC took a 38-26 lead into the break.
"We just didn't execute very well," Wicklund said. "We had some good looks, just weren't able to knock those down. In a game like that against a team like (Champion) you have to be able to execute those plays and knock those shots down to keep yourself in the ballgame."
With 2:54 to play in the third quarter, senior Peyton Miller dished the ball to Darian Carr for an open 3-pointer. Carr drilled it to give OCC a 47-44 lead.
This was the first lead for the Ambassadors since the end of the first period when Taylor Peterson hit a triple to make it 18-15.
Leading 44-33 with 7:33 to go in the third, the Tigers didn't score again until Emmy Colin fouled and sent Aaliyiah Clark to the line where Clark made both free throws with 56 seconds left in the quarter.
The free throws made it 47-46 in favor of Ozark. Champion closed the quarter with a three ball from Sckiya Banister to head into the final stanza leading 49-47.
Ozark found themselves down three just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
Lockwood product Makenzie Purinton looked to tie the game with a 3-pointer. The shot was no good.
But, if you've seen an Ozark Christian women's basketball game, you know who always has a chance at the rebound.
Kamryn Gentry was there to pull in the offensive rebound and as she went back up for the lay-in, she was fouled and the ball went through the hoop. Gentry cashed in the free throw to tie it 51-51 the old-fashioned way.
In the next two-plus minutes of action, Champion would take the lead back and stretch it out to a 60-53 advantage. The Ambassadors wouldn't get any closer than down by six the rest of the way.
Gentry finished with 21 points and added 18 rebounds for a double-double. Lydia Pipins joined Gentry as the only other Ambassador in double-digit scoring with 14. Colin distributed the ball for OCC leading the team with five assists.
Champion finished with four players in double figures. Imani Honey led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rebecca Farmer and Elisa Gonzalez registered 14 a piece. Gonzalez was a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe. Farmer's 14 points came in just 19 minutes of play. Clark added 10 points for the Tigers.
As the clock was winding down and the game was all but decided, Miller committed her fifth foul of the game. On her way to the sideline she was greeted by coach Wicklund and shared what appeared to be an emotional moment.
"Those seniors mean a lot," Wicklund said. "Peyton (Miller) ... to have her come in and step out in her leadership role as a captain, she's an RA (resident adviser) for the dorms as well, and she's just been a phenomenal leader for us on the court. It was special having her."
Shortly after Miller fouled out, fellow senior Ashley Cornforth was checked out of the game to be recognized in her final game at OCC.
"Ashley (Cornforth) is actually our first four-year senior," Wicklund said. "It was definitely something special with her. Having her around our program for four years, grinding through the not great seasons and then being in some of the good seasons as well, it's a blessing to have her."
OCC's Gentry was rewarded for her knack for finding rebounds and collecting double-doubles on a consistent basis. Following the game, Gentry was named to the NCCAA all-tournament team along with Champion's Honey.
"In high school, my assistant coach told me that rebounds were just heart," Gentry said. "So, I feel like that's the best way to demonstrate I have heart for the game."
