BOLIVAR, Mo.—The Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team suffered a 95-70 loss to Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game on Tuesday night at Meyer Sports Center.
The Ambassadors hung tough in the first half, leading 11-6 before trailing the Bearcats 41-30 at halftime.
Southwest Baptist outscored OCC 54-40 in the second half.
Four players scored in double figures for Ozark Christian, as Miles Dressler led the way with 14 points, while David Stinson added 12. Nick Marshall scored 11 and Nicholas Sarin added 10.
Stinson had seven rebounds and five steals for OCC, both team highs, while Marshall handed out four assists.
The Ambassadors shot 38 percent from the field (21-of-56), including 9-of-21 from 3-point range.
Five players reached double figures for SBU, as Brady Smith scored 18, Godfrey Rolle had 15, Joe Miller added 14, Damian Prgomet chipped in 13 and Quinn Nelson had 11.
The Bearcats (2-1) made 54 percent of their field goal attempts (36-of-67). SBU made 13 3-pointers, including nine in the second half.
The Bearcats had 42 points in the paint and scored 24 points off of OCC’s 20 turnovers.
Ozark Christian (0-2) has another exhibition game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
