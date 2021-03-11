Top-seeded Arlington Baptist claimed control in the middle two quarters and defeated Ozark Christian 90-76 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament at the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Three players combined for 64 points to pace Arlington Baptist (22-2). Rebecca Farmer hit six 3-pointers among her nine field goals for 24 points, followed by Aaliyiah Clark with 22 points and nine assists and Jakayla Bradford with 18 points.
Makenzie Purinton tallied 24 points to share game honors for the Ambassadors (17-12). She made 9 of 14 field goals, 2 of 5 treys and 4 of 4 free throws in 34 minutes.
Annie Jaycox contributed 13 points off the bench for OCC, and Peyton Miller and Lydia Pipins each added 10.
The Ambassadors' Kamryn Gentry filled her stat line with seven points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocked shots and three steals.
Two Purinton buckets and a Pipins trey gave Ozark Christian a 7-0 lead after just 69 seconds. Another Pipins 3 gave OCC its biggest lead, 19-9, with 2:52 left in the quarter, and Jaycox's jumper at the buzzer made it 26-17 after the first quarter.
The Ambassadors maintained the lead for the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second quarter before Arlington Baptist rallied to lead 49-45 at halftime after outscoring OCC 7-2 in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the quarter.
Maddison Schaper's trey 30 seconds into the second half pulled OCC within one point, but Farmer sank two treys and Bradford made two baskets as Arlington Baptist opened a 63-53 lead with 4:34 left in the third quarter. Two Clark layups helped Arlington Baptist stretch its lead to 72-57, and neither team scored in the last 2:25 of the third quarter.
The Ambassadors climbed within 75-69 on Purinton's layup with 5:39 remaining, but Farmer's 3 and Bradford's layup pushed the lead back to 11 just 30 seconds later.
The shooting percentages were similar — 45% for Arlington Baptist and 42% for OCC — but the Arlington Baptist had 20 more shots. Arlington Baptist also had a 24-15 advantage in points off turnovers after committing just 14 turnovers to OCC's 29.
The Ambassadors play Maranatha (10-9) in a consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Friday to tip off a six-game session. Maranatha lost to Grace Christian 59-52 in its quarterfinal game.
