LINCOLN, Neb. — The Ozark Christian College men's basketball team finished out its regular season on a high note.
Behind a fast start, the Ambassadors (9-17) led from the onset and never looked back in a 90-59 triumph over Union Christian College on Tuesday night.
OCC rolled into the game with a 49-24 advantage by intermission and followed that up with a 41-35 second half.
Brett Campbell fired in a game-high 26 points to pace the Ambassadors. Miles Dressler added 18 points.
For Union, Tanner Forde had a team-high 13 points while Thomas Charles chipped in 12.
The fourth-seeded OCC men open up postseason play in the MCCC men's tournament against fifth-seeded Central Christian College at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
OCC WOMEN 71, UC 47
The Ambassadors (12-10) cruised to a lopsided victory over Union.
OCC jumped out to a 25-11 start that swelled to 40-24 at the break. The Ambassadors pulled away with an emphatic 26-11 third quarter for a 66-35 lead entering the final frame.
Annie Jaycox captured team honors with 16 points to lead OCC. Maddison Schaper and Makenzie Purinton chipped in 10 apiece.
Union was led by Briane Mility, who scored a game-high 17 points.
The second-seeded Ambassadors open up postseason play in the MCCC women's tournament with a matchup against seventh-seeded Central Christian College at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
OZARK CHRISTIAN MEN (90)—Tyler Alarid 2, Dylan Hidalgo 4, Kai Baker 2, Mitchell Peterson 2, Brett Campbell 26, Carter Brown 2, Jordan Walters 6, Caleb Brown 9, Miles Dressler 18, Callaway Bain II 9, Izaya Pena 7, Ryley Gross 3.
UNION COLLEGE MEN (59)—Jehiel Exil 4, Danset Okemwa 11, Derek Warren 11, Thomas Charles 12, Griffin Verrill 7, Tanner Forde 13, Benson Nyakango 1, Payton Rippe 3.
Half—OCC 49, UC 24
3-point goals—Campbell, Walters 2, Gross, Okemwa 2, Warren 2, Charles 4, Verrill, Rippe.
OZARK CHRISTIAN WOMEN (71)—Annie Jaycox 16, Abbey Boggess 8, Peyton Miller 7, Lydia Pipins 9, Makenzie Purinton 10, Clarissa Rice 2, Maddison Schaper 10, Kamyrn Gentry 9.
UNION COLLEGE WOMEN (47)—Briane Mility 17, Lauren Rester 2, Rachel Torress 4, Angie Cedano 2, DJ Joseph 9, Xiara Lopez 2, Abby Martin 2, Jasminne Sanchez 8.
OCC 25 15 26 5 — 71
Union 11 13 11 12 — 47
3-point goals—Boggess 2, Miller.
