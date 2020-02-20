Faith Baptist Bible College used a big second half to earn an 82-67 win over the Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team on Thursday night in a quarterfinal contest of the Midwest Christian College Conference Tournament at the OCC gymnasium.
The game was deadlocked at 34 at halftime, but Faith Baptist outscored OCC 48-33 in the second half.
“We got outplayed in every aspect of the game in the last 30 minutes,” Ozark Christian coach Chris Lahm said.
Faith Baptist plays Manhattan Christian at 7:30 tonight in the tourney’s semifinals.
The OCC men will play an opponent to be determined for fifth place at 10:45 on Saturday morning.
Parker Sutton scored 13 points and Travis O’Bannon added 11 for Ozark Christian. Sutton made 6-of-7 shots, while O’Bannon hit 4-of-6, including two 3-pointers.
The Ambassadors made 27-of-64 field goal attempts (42 percent), including 4-of-19 treys.
Three players scored in double figures for Faith Baptist, as Kalab Sidlinger had 24, Tanner Van Beek added 19 and Nathan Keck contributed 16. Sidlinger made 9-of-14 field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers.
Faith Baptist hit 32-of-63 shots from the floor, including 8-of-18 from long range.
OCC WOMEN FALL
In the women’s quarterfinals, Central Christian Bible controlled the second half and defeated Ozark Christian 75-59.
The Ambassadors led 30-21 at halftime, but Central Christian outscored the hosts 54-29 in the second half.
The visitors won the third period 26-17 and the fourth quarter 28-12.
Three players reached double figures for OCC, as Makenzie Purinton and Abbey Boggess scored 14 points apiece, while Annie Jaycox added 12.
Purinton added eight rebounds and four steals.
Ozark Christian shot 33 percent from the floor for the game (22-of-65), including 6-of-20 from 3-point range.
Central Christian received 30 points from Ta’Lor Branch. Laura Wells added 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Elizabeth Willouer had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Saints made 26-of-60 shot attempts.
Central Christian plays Emmaus Bible at 5:30 tonight in the semifinals. Ozark Christian plays for fifth at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
