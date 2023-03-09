The four-point lead by Ozark Christian College’s men’s basketball team at halftime proved to be the difference as the Ambassadors edged Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Kentucky) 90-86 Thursday in the National Christian College Athletic Association Tournament at the OCC Multipurpose Building.
By winning the losers’ bracket consolation game, sixth-seeded OCC earned the right to play for fifth place in the losers' bracket at 9 a.m. Saturday against eighth-seeded Toccoa Falls College (Georgia).
The Ambassadors (22-12) held a 45-41 lead at intermission with both teams scoring 45 points apiece in the second half.
Joel Pugh led OCC and all scorers with 28 points, while the Ambassadors’ Tyler Alarid added 23 and Danny Foster 20.
Foster also was the leading rebounder for both teams with 12 caroms. In addition, Foster never missed a shot from the field, going 7 for 7, and went 5 for 8 in free throws. He also made the one shot he took from the 3-point line.
Keelan Kennedy topped Campbellsville (11-16) with 16 points and tied for high rebounding honors with Kereion Douglas at 10. Douglas was the second highest scorer for the Pioneers with 13 points. The only other Campbellsville player scoring in double figures was Chris Rawlins with 10.
The Pioneers kept the game close partly by scoring 21 points off OCC’s 16 turnovers.
The Ambassadors held a 48-43 edge in rebounds.
Campbell had its largest lead of four points in the first half, while OCC led by as many as 13 in the second half.
