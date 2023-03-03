The Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team lost in the third-place game Friday of the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament at the OCC Multipurpose Building.
The University of LA College of Divinity (19-3) defeated the Ambassadors 79-73.
Tyler Alarid led OCC (21-11) and all scorers with 21 points. Other Ambassadors scoring in double figures were Joel Pugh with 16, Aason Cross 12 and Danny Foster 11.
Daniel Lynn topped LA with 18 points, while Ken Haturo and Antonio Monroe added 16 apiece.
OCC trailed 44-37 at halftime.
