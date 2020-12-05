Miles Dressler poured in 25 points to lead four players in double figures as Ozark Christian College recorded its second victory with a 97-82 decision over Spurgeon College on Saturday afternoon in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Ambassadors shot 52% (40 of 76) from the field while Spurgeon shot 44% (31 for 70).
Dressler made 10 of 18 field goals, 4-of-6 free throws and 1-of-2 3s for his 25 points. Brett Campbell and Caleb Brown chipped in 16 points apiece, shooting 7 of 12 and 7 of 11 from the field, respectively. Tyler Alarid finished with 11 points.
The trio of Campbell, Dressler and Brown finished with a double-double, grabbing 13, 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Ozark Christian won the rebounding battle 46-38.
Juden Warren posted 30 points to lead Spurgeon. Silas Wertz and Brett Smith each scored 11 points.
Ozark Christian has another home game on Tuesday against Union College (Neb.) at 6 p.m.
