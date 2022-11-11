From Staff Reports
Ozark Christian College edged Maranatha Baptist University by one point Friday to capture second in the men’s NCCAA Cross Country National Championships.
Bob Jones University ended with 20 points to win the 8,000-meter Division 2 event, while the Ambassadors totaled 91 for runner-up in the eight-team field at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Bob Jones also won the five-team women’s 5,000-meter run by a wide margin with 29 points. The next nearest team was North Central University with 65.
The only runner to place for OCC was Savannah York, who finished 43rd with a time of 24:39.5. The women’s individual champion was Abby Pausch from Crown College at 19:25.
Winning the men’s crown was Jeremy Fopma from Maranatha with a time of 26:08.
Bob Jones runners won second through sixth places, while Dakota Gayer finished the highest of any OCC competitor at seventh with a time of 28:00.
Cole Jennings (29:17.8) and Jaxon Harden (29:22.5) placed 15th and 16th, respectively, for the Ambassadors.
Others to place for OCC were Joseph Potts (30:56.1), 35th; Toby Henson (31:53.6), 46th; and Matthew Rozo (32:51.9), 55th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.