Brett Campbell tallied 21 points to lead four players in double figures as Ozark Christian College registered its first victory of the season with an 87-73 decision over Calvary Bible on Tuesday night in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Ambassadors (1-3) hit 53% from the field in the second half to break away from a 38-36 halftime advantage and raise their game total to 44% (31 of 71). Calvary also shot 44% (27 of 61).
Campbell made 7 of 14 field goals and 6 of 10 free throws for his 21 points. Dylan Hildalgo nailed 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and finished with 17 points, followed by Caleb Brown with 15 and Miles Dressler with 12.
Tyler Alarid grabbed nine rebounds, and Brown and Dressler had eight apiece as the Ambassadors won the rebounding battle 41-40.
D'Marquis Harris had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Calvary, and Braydon Unruh and Zak Kirkman added 16 and 12, respectively.
The Ambassadors have another home game Thursday night against Kansas Christian.
CALVARY 78, OCC WOMEN 77
Both teams shot 67% from the field, but Calvary's advantage at the free-throw line helped it spoil the Lady Ambassadors' home opener.
Calvary converted 15 of 21 free throws while the Ambassadors (1-2) went 4 of 6 from the line. Ozark Christian made 33 of 49 field goals, including 7 of 16 from the 3-point arc, and Calvary was 27 of 40 overall and 9 of 12 from long range.
Kamryn Gentry made 9 of 10 fielders and scored 19 points to lead the Ambassadors. Makenzie Purinton hit three 3s while scoring 17, and Maddison Schaper chipped in with 13 points.
Taylor Hunter poured in 31 points for Calvary, making 9 of 13 field goals, 5 of 7 treys and 8 of 9 charities. Also reaching double figures were Avery Kornstad with 12, Anna Davis and Abby Stegner with 11 apiece and Anna Holloway with 10.
OCC plays host to Kansas Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dallas Christian 86, OCC men 78
Reggie Daniels scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Dallas Christian past Ozark Christian College on Monday in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Dallas Christian (2-0) led 43-38 at halftime.
Miles Dressler captured game honors with 24 points for the Ambassadors, hitting 8 of 11 field goals, 4 of 6 3-point goals and 4 of 4 free throws. He also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out three assists.
Brett Campbell hit 7 of 10 fielders while scoring 15 points, and Tyler Alarid contributed 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
