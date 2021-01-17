Dubuque, Iowa — Ozark Christian College (3-9) got back into the win column on Friday night, holding off Emmaus Bible College (0-8) in a 71-68 victory. The triumph snapped a five-game skid for the Ambassadors that dates back to Dec. 11.
And OCC had to rally in the second half to earn a hard-fought win over Emmaus.
The Ambassadors overcame a slow start shooting and shot an eye-popping 54% from the floor (18 of 33) in the second half that keyed a 41-point second half.
Miles Dressler dropped a game-high 34 points for OCC on 14 of 20 shooting from the field, 1 of 3 from deep and 5 of 5 in charities. Dressler also hit the boards in a big way, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds while handing out five assists.
Also for the Ambassadors, Tyler Alarid added 10 points while Dylan Hidalgo and Caleb Brown had nine. Brett Campbell chipped in seven.
For Emmaus, Austin Brammer had a team-high 19 points.
FBBC MEN 95, OCC 80
Ankeny, Iowa — On Saturday, OCC suffered a setback in a 15-point decision to Faith Baptist Bible College.
The Ambassadors shot a solid 51% (31 of 67) from the field and poured in 40 points in the opening half, but FBBC seemingly couldn’t miss from the floor. FBBC posted an impressive 59% while hitting 19 of 32 shots in the first half en route to 51 points early on to build enough of a lead that proved insurmountable in the second half.
FBBC featured three players in doubles, led by Jared Pearson with 24 points and Jason Conable with 21 points. Kalab Sidlinger chipped in 16 points while Jayce Goergen added 14.
OCC had four players in double digits — Alarid (20), Dressler (12), Callaway Bain II (12), Caleb Brown (12), Dylan Hidalgo (11) and Brett Campbell (11).
Up next, the Ambassadors host Ecclesia College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
