ANKENY, Iowa — A strong second half led the Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team to an 82-71 win over Providence University College of Canada on Saturday.
The Ambassadors trailed by 10 at the break, but outscored the Pilots 56-35 in the second half.
“We had no focus or energy in the first half,” OCC coach Chris Lahm said. “They got a fire lit under them at halftime and did a great job in the second half.”
Four players reached double figures for OCC, as Nick Marshall scored 18 and Parker Sutton added 16, both off the bench. Marshall made 7-of-10 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws, while Sutton was 5-for-5 from the field and 6-for-7 at the foul line.
“Our bench was the difference,” Lahm said.
Nicholas Sarin scored 13 points, Miles Dressler had 11 and Deion Clark added 10 for the Ambassadors, who shot 46 percent from the floor (31-of-68), but just 3-of-20 from 3-point range.
Ozark Christian scored 26 points off Providence’s 23 turnovers, and the Ambassadors had 40 points in the paint.
Kevin Camara scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pilots, who made 38 percent of their field goals (26-of-68) and 11-of-26 of 3-pointers.
The Ambassadors (2-4) host Union College at 6 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
WOMEN SPLIT TWO GAMES
The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball split a pair of games over the weekend.
Providence University College defeated Ozark Christian 74-63 on Saturday.
The Ambassadors led 49-46 after three quarters, but Providence finished strong, outscoring OCC 28-14 in the fourth period.
Adreonna Hughes scored 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting for the Ambassadors. Makenzie Purinton added 12 points and four assists, while Annie Jaycox contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
The Ambassadors shot 34 percent from the field (25-of-74), including 7-of-28 from 3-point range.
Free throws played a big factor, as Providence made 25-of-33 at the charity stripe, while OCC hit 6-of-10.
Katelin Thiessen led Providence with 22 points, while Natalya Reimer added 20 points and 13 boards. Providence shot 37 percent for the game (23-of-63).
The OCC women earned a 58-55 win over Trinity Bible College on Friday.
The Ambassadors used a big first half to take control, leading 35-20 at halftime.
Purinton scored 12 points, while Blake Burns had 10 rebounds and eight points. Shayla Bogle chipped in eight points.
Ozark Christian made 37 percent of its field goal attempts (23-of-62) and took advantage of 32 Trinity turnovers.
Trinity Bible received 17 points and 13 rebounds from Stacia West, while La’Anna Golden added 12 points. Trinity made 23-of-54 field goal attempts (43 percent).
The Ambassadors (3-3) host Union College at 4 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Top 25 roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.