The Ozark Christian men traveled to Haviland, Kansas to play Barclay College in the opening round of the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament on Thursday night.
The Ambassadors jumped out to a 62-31 lead at intermission and seemed to be in cruise control in the second half as they won 106-84.
OCC was led by three players in double figures during the first half. Freshman Joel Pugh, former Carthage Tiger, tallied 13 points along with senior Tyler Alarid. Off the bench, Dylan Hidalgo scored 13 of his own in the first half.
Other scorers in the opening 20 minutes were: Danny Foster (9), Josiah Beckenhauer (8), Aason Cross (4) and Konrad Benner (2).
Second-seeded Ozark (17-7) will meet third-seeded Faith Baptist Bible College on Friday at 4 p.m. The Ambassadors swept the season series with FBBC with wins of 87-81 and 87-74.
The OCC women are the No. 1 seed in the women’s bracket and earned a first-round bye. It will meet Calvary College Friday at 6 p.m. after No. 4 Calvary took down Central Christian College of the Bible on Thursday morning.
