DUBUQUE, Ia.—The Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team cruised to a 90-56 win over Emmaus Bible College on Saturday afternoon in Midwest Christian College Conference action at Pollard Fieldhouse.
The Ambassadors (5-9, 1-2 MCCC) used a strong first half to earn the win, as the visitors led 50-26 at halftime.
Four players reached double figures for OCC. Nicholas Sarin led the way with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including six 3-pointers.
Dylan Hidalgo added 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Miles Dressler had 12 and David Stinson chipped in 11.
Brett Campbell had a team-high nine rebounds, while Tyler Alarid handed out six assists.
The Ambassadors made 35-of-62 field goal attempts (57 percent), including 12 3-pointers. Ozark Christian out-rebounded Emmaus 42-21.
Brandon Redding scored a game-high 30 points on 11-of-24 shooting to lead Emmaus.
The Eagles shot 21-of-61 from the field (34 percent) and hit just 8-of-30 from long range.
Ozark Christian hosts Ecclesia College at 6 on Tuesday.
WOMEN FALL
Emmaus defeated Ozark Christian 80-49 in the women’s contest.
The Ambassadors led 14-11 after the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored the visitors 69-35 the rest of the way. Emmaus used a 21-9 second quarter to take control.
Adreonna Hughes was OCC’s lone player to score in double figures. Hughes scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Jessica Watson, Maddison Schaper and Annie Jaycox scored nine points apiece for the Ambassadors.
Ozark Christian shot 31 percent from the floor, making just 16-of-51 field goal attempts, including 5-of-22 from long range.
The Ambassadors also turned the ball over 21 times.
Kia Gelinas scored 22 and Kristen Morry added 20 for Emmaus. The Eagles made 33-of-81 shots and had just 10 turnovers. Emmaus out-rebounded OCC 41-34.
The OCC women host Ecclesia College at 4 on Tuesday.
