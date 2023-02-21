The Ozark Christian men's basketball team played host to Barclay College on Tuesday evening at the College Heights Athletic Complex for a play-in game for the NCCAA's Southwest Region tournament and cruised to a 95-71 win.
The Ambassadors (19-8) were led offensively by Tyler Alarid's triple-double performance. Alarid racked up 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. OCC's Aason Cross led the team with 27. Danny Foster was also in double figures with 11 points and recorded a double-double by pulling down 15 boards.
Ozark raced out to a 51-33 advantage and did enough in the second half to provide a little cushion in the win.
The Ambassadors made good on 17 3-pointers on 40 attempts and went 10 for 12 from the free throw line.
The Bears (2-18) were led by Davion Knight with 36 points. Knight attempted 32 of the team's 76 shots as well. He was 15 for 32 (47%) and 5 for 10 from outside.
C.J. Jackson (15) and Eton Smith (13) joined Knight in double figures.
Ozark — earning the fourth seed — now plays top-seeded Champion Christian College at 1 p.m. on Thursday to open the Southwest Region tournament being hosted by Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma.
OCC WOMEN
The women's team plays Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in their Southwest Region tournament for the NCCAA postseason. The Ambassadors are seeded first in the bracket.
Ozark Christian comes in having won 15 consecutive games. Its most recent win was in the championship of the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament in Haviland, Kansas.
OCC is paired up with No. 8 Randall in the first round of play. The two teams met in Joplin on Feb. 7 and saw the Ambassadors come out on top 68-32. They were also victors on Jan. 17 in Moore, Oklahoma, 77-44. They will look for a three-game sweep of the Saints.
