In two fifth-place basketball games Saturday, host Ozark Christian College came out on top in the men’s contest but not in the women’s encounter in the final day of the NCCAA Division II Tournament.
The OCC men defeated Toccoa Falls (Georgia) 97-77, while North Central (Minnesota) breezed by the OCC women 71-48.
The Ambassadors featured a balanced attack in the men’s game, with five players scoring in double figures.
Tyler Alarid topped OCC and all players with 26 points. Others in double figures for the Ambassadors were Joel Pugh 17; Aason Cross, 13; Danny Foster, 12; and Dylan Hidalgo, 11.
Hitting double figures for the Screaming Eagles were Anthony Williams II with 18; Chris Chamberlain, 17; and Khobe Comer, 13.
The Ambassadors, who led 47-34 at halftime, hiked their record to 23-12 while dropping Toccoa Falls to 15-10.
The North Central women took a 33-21 lead into the locker room at intermission.
OCC never led and North Central had its largest margin of 30 points with 3:45 minutes to go in the game.
Mia Mabanag led the Minnesota team and all scorers with 19 points. Others in double figures for North Central were Kaitlyn VanderPloeg with 16; Caitlyn Ryan, 12; and Megan Salgado, 10.
The only player in double figures for the Ambassadors was Emmy Colin with 14.
