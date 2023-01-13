Ozark Christian College swept a basketball doubleheader Friday from visiting Emmaus Bible College from Dubuque, Iowa.
The OCC men, who had five players scoring in double figures, won 95-68 and the women triumphed 87-44.
The OCC men, who hiked their record to 7-2, led 39-28 at halftime
Tyler Alarid led the Ambassadors with 19 points. Others in double figures were Aason Cross with 17; Danny Foster, 16; and A.J. Collins and Joel Pugh, with 11 apiece.
Tyrus Buckner and Nye Robinson topped Emmaus Bible with 24 and 20 points, respectively.
Lydia Pipins led the OCC women and all scorers with 24 points and she was followed by Emmy Colin with 12 and Reagan Etzel with 11.
Anna Harwood had 16 and Hannah Boyer 15 for Emmaus Bible.
The Ambassadors raced out to a 55-21 lead at intermission.
