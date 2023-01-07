KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ozark Christian College men’s and women’s basketball teams overpowered host Calvary University on Saturday.
The OCC men won 92-67 after leading 55-35 at halftime, while the women, who led 52-36 at intermission, triumphed 96-68.
Leading the way for the Ambassadors in the men’s contest were Aason Cross with 29 points and Josiah Beckenhauer with 26. Carthage product Joel Pugh added 16.
The Calvary team was led by Jonah Murr with 18 and Ryan Ulrichs 11.
Lydia Pipins topped the OCC women with 25 points, while Brooke Nice, a Joplin High School product, had 11. Pipins and Nice combined for 10 of the Ambassadors’ 14 3-pointers.
Both the OCC men and women will play at Baptist Bible College in Springfield on Tuesday. The women (6-2) will play at 5 p.m. and the men (6-2) play at 7 p.m.
