ANKENY, Iowa — Ozark Christian College jumped out to a huge lead and defeated Trinity Bible 101-84 in men’s basketball action on Friday.
The Ambassadors jumped out to a 61-31 lead at halftime en route to their first victory in five outings.
“We played a great game for 30 minutes,” OCC coach Chris Lahm said. “We got outscored by 21 points in the last nine minutes.”
Five OCC players scored in double figures — Miles Dressler with 12 points, Nicholas Sarin and Dylan Hidalgo with 11 each and Tyler
Aland and Deion Clark with 10 apiece.
Logan Klitzke led Trinity Bible with 20 points, while Tommy McIntosh added 19 and Khalil Bolden 18.
The Ambassadors will return to action at noon today against Providence University of Canada.
