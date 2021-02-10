KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Ozark Christian men's basketball team reached new heights on Tuesday night.
With a 94-75 victory over Spurgeon College, the Ambassadors have now won three straight contests that dates back to Feb. 5.
OCC (8-15) used five players in double figures to pull away from the Knights, led by 21 points from Tyler Alarid. The junior hit 5-of-7 shots from the field and went 11-of-12 in charities while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Brett Campbell also finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Dylan Hidalgo and Miles Dressler added 14 points each while Caleb Brown had 13.
The Ambassadors came out swinging, jumping out to a 49-24 lead at the end of the first period. OCC shot 47% from the floor in the first half and 42% overall for the game.
Spurgeon was led in scoring by Jude Warren, who scored 24 points and grabbed 17 boards. Jamie Juncal chipped in 18.
OCC is back in action at Manhattan Christian College with the women's tip slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday while the men's will follow at 7.
OZARK CHRISTIAN MEN (94)—Tyler Alarid 5-7 11-12 21, Miles Sample 0-3 0-0 0, Brett Campbell 7-16 1-2 18, Caleb Brown 4-12 5-6 13, Miles Dressler 6-11 2-2 14, Dylan Hidalgo 4-8 2-2 14, Mitchell Petersen 2-4 0-0 5, Carter Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ryley Groce 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Walters 0-2 0-0 0, Callaway Bain II 1-4 0-0 2, Izaya Pena 3-6 1-2 7. totals 32-75 22-26 94.
SPURGEON COLLEGE MEN (75)—Brett Smith 2-12 3-3 7, Braden Chapman 2-7 0-0 6, Jude Warren 8-20 8-11 24, Jamie Juncal 6-13 4-6 18, Jackson Mohn 0-3 2-2 2, Derek Jennings 2-7 0-0 4, Seth McCubbin 0-2 0-0 0, Noa McCubbin 5-6 4-4 14. totals 25-70 21-26 75.
Halftime—OCC 49, SCC 24. 3-point goals—OCC 8-23 (Alarid 0-1, Sample 0-1, Campbell 3-6, Dressler 0-3, Hidalgo 4-7, Petersen 1-2, Groce 0-1, Walters 0-2), SCC 4-29 (Smith 0-5, Chapman 2-6, Warren 0-5, Juncal 2-7, Mohn 0-3, Jennings 0-2, McCubbin 0-1). Rebounds—OCC 42 (Alarid 11), SCC 38 (Warren 17). OCC 17 (Alarid 4), SCC 11 (Smith 2, Chapman 2, Warren 2, Juncal 2, Mohn 2). Steals—OCC 7 (Pena 2), SCC 6 (Warren 2). Blocked shots—OCC 0, SCC 0. Total fouls—OCC 17, SCC 17. Fouled out—SCC 1 (Juncal). Turnovers—OCC 7, SCC 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.