Ozark Christian featured well-balanced offensive attack to help guide the Ambassadors to a 96-91 triumph over Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday inside the OCC Multipurpose Building.
The Ambassadors (7-15, 5-5 MCCC) outscored FBBC 44-43 in the first half and 52-48 in the second half.
Five players finished in double figures for OCC. Brett Campbell paced the team with 24 points while Caleb Brown had 20. Rounding out the top scorers were Dylan Hidalgo (17), Miles Dressler (14) and Tyler Alarid (13).
Alarid also joined the 1,000-point scoring club.
Kalab Sidlinger (29) and Jayce Goergen (25) paced FBBC (10-10, 6-5).
OCC's men return to action at Spurgeon College in Overland Park, Kan. for a 6 p.m. tip Tuesday.
OCC WOMEN 79, FBBC 61
The Ambassadors led from the opening tip and never looked back in a 18-point victory over FBBC.
OCC (10-9, 6-2 MCCC) jumped out to a 25-22 lead after the first quarter and used 41-27 spurt over the next two frames to build separation.
Kamryn Gentry finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in yet another double-double for the Ambassadors. Annie Jaycox had 13 points while Makenzie Purinton and Peyton Miller chipped in 12 and 11, respectively.
Makenna Laib posted a game-high 19 points to lead FBBC.
The Ambassadors resume play at Manhattan Christian College for a 5 p.m. tip Friday.
