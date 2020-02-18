OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Brett Campbell and Miles Dressler scored 18 points apiece and were two of 10 scorers for the Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team as the Ambassadors claimed a 90-80 win over Kansas Christian College on Tuesday.
OCC (13-14) held a 38-32 halftime lead and outscored KCC (15-11) 52-48 in the second half.
The Ambassadors shot nearly 48% from the floor while limiting Kansas Christian to 37% shooting. Deion Clark added 16 points for the visitors while Tyler Alarid and Nicholas Sarin scored nine apiece.
OCC went 8-of-16 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. Sarin led the team in 3-point makes with three in five attempts.
Parker Sutton led Ozark Christian in rebounding with seven, and Alarid led the team in assists with seven.
The Ambassadors also had an efficient night at the free-throw line, converting 18 of 22 attempts. Dressler was a perfect 4-of-4 and Campbell was 7-of-8.
KCC WOMEN 69, OCC 49
A cold shooting night saw the Ozark Christian women’s team go 20-of-67 (30%) from the floor in a 20-point setback to Kansas Christian.
The Ambassadors were also just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc and 7-of-14 from the foul line.
OCC had two scorers in double figures in Annie Jaycox and Maddison Schapper, who tallied 16 and 13 points, respectively.
KCC, shooting nearly 40% from the field, had a game-high 22 points from Faleshae Allen, 20 points from Monique Hunt and 17 points from Quaneisha Davis. Hunt also secured a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Makenzie Purinton led OCC in rebounding with a game-high 13. She also tallied nine assists.
