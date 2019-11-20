Randall University broke away in the second half and defeated Ozark Christian 87-71 Tuesday night in a college men's basketball game in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Saints led by just two points, 32-30, at halftime, but they outscored the Ambassadors 55-41 in a shot-shooting second half. Randall hit 58 percent (19-of-33) from the floor in the final 20 minutes while OCC made 17-of-33 shots for 52 percent.
The Saints made five more 3-point goals (7-of-20 to OCC's 2-of-15), and they had a 19-8 advantage in points off turnovers. The Ambassadors committed 18 turnovers, six more than the Saints.
"We had a great effort in the first half but didn't play together in the second half," OCC coach Chris Lahm said. "Randall is one of the top-5 teams in the nation at the (NCCAA) Division II level. We have to keep working hard and get better."
Jordan Marshall made 10-of-17 field goals and led the Saints with 27 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Brent Clark added 19 points, going 7-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 from the 3-point arc.
Deion Clark paced the Ambassadors with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 at the foul line. Miles Dressler made 7-of-11 fielders and collected 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Clark and David Stinson each made three steals.
OCC WOMEN WIN
Ozark Christian's women nipped Randall 75-74 in the opening game.
Adreonna Hughes and Blake Burns tallied 20 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the Ambassadors.
Both OCC teams play in the Faith Classic this weekend in Ankeny, Iowa. The Ambassador women play Trinity Bible at 2 p.m. Friday and Providence University at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the OCC men play the same team both days in the next game.
