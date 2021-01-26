MOORE, Okla. — Randall started fast and defeated Ozark Christian College 96-81 on Tuesday night in men's basketball action.
The Saints came out of the gates firing, jumping out to a 49-34 lead at the break. That lead proved to be insurmountable in the second half as both teams exchanged baskets the rest of the way.
Randall (7-5) shot 49% from the floor, knocking down 38 of 77 shots. Brent Clark posted a game-high 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting while Jordan Marshall and Quinn Ryan chipped in 18 and 12, respectively.
OCC (5-12) was paced by Caleb Brown's 20 points.
RANDALL WOMEN 69, OCC 46
Randall (7-8) controlled the game from the opening tip, jumping out to a 37-20 advantage at halftime. That lead ballooned to 59-32 after three quarters of play.
Savannah Been scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Saints while the Ambassadors (7-7) were paced by Kamryn Gentry with 16 rebounds and 15 points.
Both OCC teams return to action at home against Manhattan Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
