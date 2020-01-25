The Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team overcame a four-point halftime deficit to edge Barclay College 77-75 at the OCC Multipurpose Building on Saturday.
The Ambassadors (8-10, 3-3 MCCC), shooting 43.1% from the floor, had five individuals score in double figures in Brett Campbell, Parker Sutton, Miles Dressler, David Stinson and Deion Clark. Campbell and Sutton led the way with 14 points apiece, while Dressler and Stinson both added 12 and Clark 11.
Barclay was limited to 35.8% shooting from the floor and was paced offensively by Chazten Brown, who recorded a game-high 17 points.
OCC outscored Barclay 42-18 in the paint and held a 16-9 advantage in fast-break points.
Stinson accounted for six of the Ambassadors’ nine steals in the game. He also led the team in blocked shots with two.
There were nine ties and 12 lead changes in the game. OCC trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before it stormed back to take its biggest lead, five points, with 6:41 remaining in the second half.
OCC WOMEN 67, BARCLAY 60
Annie Jaycox notched a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds as the OCC women’s team secured a seven-point triumph over Barclay.
Adreonna Hughes, Maddison Schaper and Jessica Watson also scored in double figures for Crowder with 18, 17 and 11 points, respectively.
The Ambassadors posted a 54-41 rebounding advantage and scored 16 points on second-chance opportunities.
Makenzie Purinton led OCC with six assists and three steals while also tallying 12 rebounds and seven points.
