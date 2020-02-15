MOBERLY, Mo. — Ozark Christian College hit its free throws down the stretch and held off Central Christian College of the Bible 103-99 in overtime on Friday night.
The Ambassadors (12-13) outscored Central Christian 17-13 in the extra period. After going 6-for-8 at the foul line in the first half, the Ambassadors converted 11-of-14 charities after intermission.
Deion Clark tallied 24 points to lead five Ambassadors in double figures. Miles Dressler scored 18, Nick Sarin 17, Brett Campbell 15 and David Stinson 11 for OCC, which shot 53 percent from the floor (39-of-74).
Central Christian, which made 39-of-72 shots for 54 percent, received 24 points and Kedron Rollings and 21 from Clifford Detiege.
OCC WOMEN 70,CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 60
Adreonna Hughes popped in 25 points to lead the Ambassadors in the preliminary women’s contest.
Like the men, the OCC women put five players in double-digit scoring. Annie Jaycox and Sadie Green both scored 12 points, Jessica Watson scored 11 and Maddison Schaper had 10. The Ambassadors led 37-30 at halftime.
Lauren Mills and Ta’lor Branch each had 15 points for Central Christian.
