In a nail-biter, the Ozark Christian men's basketball team escaped with a 76-73 victory over Emmaus Christian College on Friday night inside OCC's Multipurpose Building.
Facing a 38-37 deficit at the break, the Ambassadors (6-15, 4-5 MCCC) outscored Emmaus 39-35 in the second half to secure the win. Not only did OCC dominate the boards (44-35), but it also committed only six turnovers to Emmaus' 14.
The Ambassadors featured two players who scored 20 or more points — Miles Dressler (22) and Tyler Alarid (21). Dressler shot 10 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 7 from deep while Alarid shot 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 6 in charities. Brett Campbell added 16 points while Caleb Brown chipped in 12.
Alarid also registered a double-double with 12 rebounds and came four assists shy of a triple-double.
For Emmaus (0-15, 0-10 MCCC), Tyrus Buckner poured in game highs in points (29) and rebounds (15).
OCC WOMEN 68, EC 61
The Ambassadors (9-9, 5-2 MCC) used a 21-15 fourth quarter to pull away from Emmaus.
OCC jumped out to a 21-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, a lead that grew to 33-28 by intermission. Emmaus responded with an 18-14 third quarter.
The Ambassadors were led in scoring by Kamryn Gentry with 19 points and 18 rebounds. She shot 9 of 14 from the field and hit her only attempt from the line. Courtnie West had 11 points while Lydia Pipins added 10.
For Emmaus (6-5, 4-2 MCCC), Kia Gelinas scored a game-high 21 points while Kristen Morry was right behind with 19.
Both OCC teams return to action today against Faith Baptist Bible College. The women's tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. while the men's game follows at 3.
